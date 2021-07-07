Got flower fever? Jaemor Farms shines light on its blossoming business

Carli Jones, Jaemor’s agritourism and marketing coordinator, said the family business keeps to the motto of always testing a new idea at least once. When the inspiration to plant and sell flowers popped up, she said they seized the opportunity.

“You don’t know if it’s going to flop until you try it,” Jones said.

To Jaemor’s good fortune, the risk paid off.

Since its sunflower beginnings two years ago, the farm has now expanded to planting 8.5 acres’ worth of seven different flower varieties including zinnias, marigolds, snapdragons and tulips. During the first weekend of June this year, Jones said around 1,000 people showed up to pick flowers and take photos among the blossoms. She said the popularity of the flower fields likely stems from two reasons: An eagerness to enjoy the outdoors and the influence of social media.

“We’ve got a younger crowd striving for the perfect photo on Facebook or Instagram, and flowers make the perfect background,” Jones said.

While Jaemor does promote its U-Pick Flower Daze, Echols said visitors will do most of the marketing for them via social media posts.

“That’s free advertisement,” he said. “Whenever somebody goes through the trouble to come to our place to pay us to cut flowers, and they’re taking pictures and posting and tagging us, that’s a win for everybody.”

The flower fields draw in people both locally and in the Atlanta area. Jones said the space is also handicap accessible, and people can request additional transportation assistance at the farm’s shed where tickets are sold.