Here are the latest plans for Bennett Park

A master plan for Bennett Park was presented to the Parks and Recreation Board on Wednesday, March 3 by Hayes, James & Associates Inc. The plan included new facilities such as a community building, two concession buildings, a natural trail system and updated parking spaces.

Currently, Bennett Park has five baseball fields. Two of the fields will be replaced by two multipurpose fields. According to Jim Pryor, director of parks and recreation, the multipurpose fields can be painted with lines for different sports like baseball, football or soccer.

There were some concerns from members of the community about the loss of current baseball fields at Bennett Park to make way for a community center and multipurpose fields. Pryor explained that the multipurpose fields could suit the needs of baseball practices if needed.

“What we do with our multipurpose fields now is we don’t line them at all,” Pryor said. “We make them just green and you can paint lines on them as long as you don’t use spikes. You could paint a baseball diamond on there, put bases down if you wanted to do that for smaller kids.”

On the subject of baseball, Pryor also mentioned that new baseball fields are planned at Lanierland Park.

“As far as baseball in this area,” Pryor said, “You’ll have ample fields between the two facilities.”