Here’s another Census you don’t want to miss

By Beverly Adams, Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Program Assistant



The 2020 Great Georgia Pollinator Census is Aug. 21-22, 2020, that is less than a month away. Are you ready?

The Pollinator Census is designed for all Georgia citizens of all ages to participate. We encourage school groups, garden groups, families, as well as individuals to participate.

The best part is you do not have to be an entomologist to participate. You just need to do some basic insect identification. The insects will be categorized into these different categories:

• Bumble Bees

• Carpenter Bees

• Honeybees

• Small Bees

• Wasps

• Flies

• Butterflies

• Other insects

How does all this work you might be asking? First you can visit the website to sign up at www.ggapc.org.

Ten steps in participating in the Great Georgia Pollinator Census:

1. Look at the Insect Counting & Identification Guide on the website to become familiar with how to identify the insects you will see.

2. Choose a favorite pollinator plant in your garden. This should be a plant that you have noticed attracts insects!

3. Print out a counting sheet, find a pencil, grab a comfortable chair and a cool drink.

4. Head to the garden and set up next to your pollinator plant.

5. Set a timer for 15 minutes.

6. Watch your plant for 15 minutes and count how many insects land on any part of that plant. You can participate more than once during the two-day event.

7. Put those insects into the census categories: Carpenter bee, bumble bee, honeybee, small bee, wasp, fly, butterfly/moth or other insects.

8. Take your counting sheet to your computer and go to the website www.ggapc.org. Early on the morning of Aug. 21 the portal will open for you to log your insect counts. Log your counts. Every count is important.

9. Print out your Certificate of Participation. Hang it up. Show your friends.

10. Pat yourself on the back. You did a great thing for pollinators.

On the website there is also lots of information and tools to help identify the pollinators as well as lesson plans and ideas for teachers who are teaching virtually as well as ideas for those who are physically in the classroom that are appropriate for schools doing STEM work.

Becky Griffin, of UGA’s Urban Ag Center is the project coordinator.

For more information please visit the website www.ggapc.org. You can also contact Forsyth County Extension Office at uge1117@uga.edu or call us 770-887-2418 or Beck Griffin at beckygri@uga.edu .

Sign up now and be a part of history!

Visit extension.uga.edu/county-offices/forsyth.html for more information and also visit our Facebook page for up to date announcements and information @UGAExtensionForsythCounty.

