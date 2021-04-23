How to identify bees, wasps and other insects in Forsyth County

Carpenter Bee

Carpenter bees can be anywhere from 16-22 millimeters, or 5/8 to 7/8 inches, in size and are characterized by having big, black bodies with yellow and black bands. They have fuzzy hair on the head but no hair on the abdomen.

Carpenter bees are infamously known for causing damage to houses, fences, decks and telephone poles because they bore into wood. To help control carpenter bee damage, Adams suggests treating wood with oil-based or latex paint.

Because carpenter bees are pollinators, Adams does not encourage using oil-based insecticides. Instead, residual applications of insecticides such as permethrin and cyfluthrin sprays can be applied to wooden surfaces outside to deter carpenter bees from drilling.

For an organic solution, Adams suggests using boric acid and placing the powder around the areas where carpenter bees have been drilling or in the holes they make.





Bumblebee

Bumblebees are slightly smaller than carpenter bees, coming it at around 10-19 millimeters, or 3/8 to ¾ inches. They have black bodies covered with dense yellow and black hair. Unlike carpenter bees, bumblebees have fuzzy hairs all over bodies and abdomen.

The UGA Extension Forsyth likes to compare carpenter bees to a “Mack truck” while bumblebees are more like “Pickup trucks.”





Honey bee

Honey bees are between 12-15 millimeters large, or around half an inch, and have brown or black stripes on their body. They also have golden brown hair on their abdomen. While honey bees are similar in appearance to bumblebees, honey bees are slightly thinner. Honey bees can also only sting one time.







