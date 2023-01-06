How you can win prizes paddling local rivers

An ongoing competition will award prizes to local kayakers, paddleboarders, rafters and canoers as they enjoy rivers, including the Etowah and Chattahoochee rivers in Forsyth County.

The Georgia River Network recently announced more than $8,000 in prizes for paddlers as part of the annual Paddle-A-Thon competition, which will include more than a dozen categories including most miles paddled, most trash picked up and most kayak fishing trips.

“People who venture out on our state’s rivers inevitably want to see those rivers protected; that’s why we want people out exploring our rivers,” said Rena Peck, GRN executive director, in a news release. “Our annual Paddle-A-Thon is one of our most important fundraisers and this year, in celebration of the organization’s 25th anniversary, we are expanding the Paddle-A-Thon competition to include non-fundraising categories and get more people involved in our river movement.”