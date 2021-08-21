'It's finally here': Master Naturalists install first bat houses at Buford Trout Hatchery

While the Master Naturalists had to spend a year apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members were hard at work planning the building and installation of bat houses at the Buford Trout Hatchery. Two bat houses were installed on Saturday, Aug. 14 with the help of member Larry Davis and the pulley system that he devised.



"It's finally here--isn't it so amazing," said Jeannie Glisson-Davis, president of the Master Naturalists, as the first bat house was assembled and put up.

Both of the bat houses had to be a certain distance from the ground, about 12 feet, so that the bats could "swoop out" of their house. They were also painted brown, which is the recommended color for bat houses in the South.

To visit the bat houses, stop by the Buford Trout Hatchery at 3204 Trout Place Road, Cumming.



