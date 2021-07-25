The Joro spider is back. This invasive species has made a home in Northeast Georgia

Joro spiders are here to stay.

For the past couple of years Joro spiders — which are widespread in China, Korea, Japan and Taiwan — have taken up residence in Northeast Georgia.

People around Hall County have spotted dozens of these large spiders with yellow markings along trails and in their backyards. The invasive species made its first appearance in the region in Braselton around 2014, and their numbers have been on the rise. One female Joro spider can lay between 400-1,500 eggs in a year.



