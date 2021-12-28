Lanierland Park to close for expansion

Beginning Jan. 10, 2022, Lanierland Park (6115 Jot-Em-Down Rd.) will be temporarily closed to allow for earthmoving work to be safely and efficiently completed for an expansion project at the park.

The park will be closed for one month, weather permitting. The construction is a part of phase two of the park’s master plan which includes the following additions to Lanierland Park:

Eight tennis courts

Four pickleball courts

Four baseball/softball fields

Miracle League baseball/softball field

All-inclusive playground

Hard and soft surface trails

Football/lacrosse fieldhouse

Additional parking

“We appreciate the community’s understanding and patience as we make improvements to the park this year,” said Parks & Recreation Director Jim Pryor. “When it opens later this year, Lanierland will be one of the County’s premier parks with these new additions. It will have something for everyone to enjoy.”

The consultant for the project is Lose Design, and the general contractor is Astra Group Inc. The project budget is $16.5 million and is being funded by SPLOST VIII and impact fees.

The project is expected to be completed by late Fall 2022. Details of phase two of the park’s master plan can be found here, and 3D images of how the park will look once completed can be found here.

Updates on the project and more Parks & Recreation news can be found by following @forsythcountyparksandrecreation on Facebook.