Master Naturalists meet after year apart, discuss upcoming projects

After spending a year apart, the Forsyth County Master Naturalists were able to meet, share stories, laughter and lunch. The group met for its 10-year anniversary on Saturday, June 5, and the event was led by Jeannie Glisson-Davis, president of the Master Naturalists.

“I am so blessed to have our Master Naturalists as very special friends and family,” Glisson-Davis said. “We have had 10 amazing years together, and we are looking forward to many more in the future.”

Many Master Naturalists brought salads, vegetables and homemade desserts to share, culminating in a large picnic under a pavilion at Fowler Park. A silent auction also took place throughout the event, raising $260 in donations for future community projects.

One such upcoming project is the creation and installation of bat houses that will be given to the Buford Trout Hatchery this summer. Master Naturalist Larry Alvord, along with his wife Laurie, worked hard to build the houses and brought an example for other members of the group to see.

“The bat houses all came in a kit,” Larry Alvord said. “And we’ve been able to put them together for the Buford Trout Hatchery. Hopefully we’re able to help get rid of some mosquitos since they’re so bad this time of year.”

Coming up, the Master Naturalists will continue to have sessions and webinars. The next webinar will focus on forest ecosystems, and Glisson-Davis encourages anyone who is interested in attending or joining the Master Naturalists to reach out to fcmasternaturalists@gmail.com.

To find more information about the Master Naturalists, such as any upcoming projects, visit fcmasternaturalists.com.