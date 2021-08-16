Metro Market Media Outdoor Expo highlights local outdoor businesses

“We thank our sponsor John Megel Chevrolet, and partners Ruby’s Recipes and JB JAMs for making the 2021 Outdoor Expo a success,” said Metro Market Media Director of Revenue Leah Nelson. “Attendees registered to win a golf cart from Lanier Carts and one lucky winner received the call on Monday. We look forward to more vendors and activities in our 2022 event.”

Appalachian Armory was one of the businesses at Saturday’s event. Ret. Col. Steve A. Masak, member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1030, said he has been attending the event for years and has always found great results.

“Everyone was so pleasant and nice,” Masak said. “Money goes to a good cause, and you are so supportive of veterans. The community as a whole has been very great to us. Within the first month, we already got back the money we paid for our raffle items.”

JoAnn Sutter with Damsel in Defense said she saw a great deal of business while at the event and was going around to several expos in the Southeast to spread awareness about her self-defense products.

“I came out here today for the opportunity to share my personal protection products to as many people as possible,” Sutter said. “It’s crazy out here right now and it could save somebody’s life. I want to do something that I felt like made a difference in peoples’ lives. We started in 2011. I’ll feel like I’m doing a good job if I can just save one life.”

Sharif Williams with Stone Mountain Bike Company brought different electric bikes for customers to try out while at the expo.

“America is behind the curve when it comes to electric bikes,” Williams said. “Everyone needs to get on one because it’s fun and you’re still getting a workout. Electric bikes are like treadmills on a bike. We wanted to show locals our bikes and let older people know that anybody can come out and ride these.”

JB Jams entertained patrons of this year’s Outdoor Expo.