Officials break ground on Sawnee Mountain Park renovation

Forsyth County officials broke ground on a renovation project at Sawnee Mountain Park on Tuesday, May 25.



The park includes baseball/softball complex improvements, a new inclusive playground and pavilion, refurbished tennis courts and updates to the concession stand and restrooms. The parking lot will also be seal coated and restriped.

“I am excited for the new developments at the park, in particular the inclusive playground that will allow children with disabilities and those without to play together,” said District 1 Commissioner Molly Cooper. “It is important that no child feels left out on the sidelines.”

The consultant for the project is Robertson Loia Roof, PC and the general contractor is Build Line, LLC. The project budget is $3.25 million and is being funded by SPLOST VIII. The renovations are expected to be completed by early 2022.

“I would like to extend our appreciation to the residents of Forsyth County for their support of SPLOST VIII which is funding the project,” said Forsyth County Parks & Recreation Department Director Jim Pryor.

The community building and basketball courts will remain open during renovations. Walking trail access may be limited during various stages of construction.

The park is at 3995 Watson Road in Cumming.