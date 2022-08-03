'Pretty darn amazing:' Farm steeped in local history, sunflowers

Nestled between the neighborhoods and lake houses sits a quiet field in north Forsyth bathed in the hot sun, buzzing bees and thousands of vibrant yellow sunflowers.

Henderson’s Lakeside Farm, established in the 1930s, recently opened its sunflower field on Pilgrim Mill Road to the public for pictures and U-pick opportunities.

Jamie Watkins, who was raised on the farm, said the family has seen a “really amazing turn-out” since opening July 23.

According to Molly Henderson, Jamie’s sister-in-law, the Henderson siblings and their spouses began brainstorming for a potential agritourism venture to open the 30-plus acre farm to Forsyth County residents.

Molly said the six adults got together every other week to develop an idea, hammer out the logistics and begin planting seeds.

“The brainstorming sessions were a ton of fun,” Molly said. “[Farming] allows me to be creative in ways that my corporate job doesn’t.”

Molly’s husband, Robbie Henderson, began planting the sunflower seeds at the end of May. He said sunflowers can be planted anytime the soil is over 70 degrees with no threat of frost.

“We just plowed it good, smoothed it up, said a prayer and it was done,” Robbie said.

Robbie said he had a little trouble the first time he planted the sunflowers.

His mother, Kathy Henderson, joked that her son went through four different planters to find the equipment he liked best to begin planting seeds.

“He just had to have the perfect planter,” she said.

“Yeah, and then it still didn’t work right,” Robbie replied.

Robbie said he ended up borrowing a planter from the Holtzclaw family who live down the road, but still ended up planting too many sunflower seeds.

He said you want “to have some room between the stalks when you plant them,” but the current field houses bright yellow flowers that are “on top of each other.”

“Turns out it’s great for pictures, though,” Robbie said.

