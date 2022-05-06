Ranger Training Battalion leaps into lake for annual water jump

Spectators young and old eagerly gathered on the shores of Dawson County's War Hill Park on May 5 to watch parachute-clad soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 5th Ranger Training Battalion jump from helicopters into Lake Lanier.

Thursday’s water jump is an annual training exercise. It’s a part of Ranger School, which has three phases, the “Benning Phase” at Columbus’ Fort Benning, the “Mountain Phase” near the Dahlonega area’s Camp Frank D. Merrill and the “Swamp Phase” at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. Soldiers have taken part in the annual training exercise for over three decades.

During the jump, army personnel gave a first-person view of soldiers descending from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.



