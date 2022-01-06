Ribbon cutting ceremony planned for newly renovated Sawnee Mountain Park

Forsyth County officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, to dedicate facility improvements at Sawnee Mountain Park, according to a press release.
Improvements to the park include baseball and softball complex improvements, a new inclusive playground, refurbished tennis courts as well as updates to the concession stand and restrooms. The parking lot was also seal-coated and restriped. A new pavilion, also a part of the renovation project, is expected to be installed later., according to the release.
“We are excited to unveil the new additions and renovations to Sawnee Mountain Park,” said Jim Pryor, parks and recreation director. “This is a growing area in west Forsyth, so we are thrilled to provide more recreation opportunities, including a new large, inclusive playground, to the residents in this area of the county.”
Most amenities at the park closed for renovations on May 10 and are now open to the public.
The project budget was $3.25 million and was made available from SPLOST VIII funds.
The consultant for the project was Robertson Loia Roof PC and the general contractor is Build Line LLC.
For more information, about Forsyth County Parks and Recreation, follow @forsythcountyparksandrecreation on Facebook.
Sawnee Mountain Park is at 3995 Watson Rd., Cumming.