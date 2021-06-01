Ribbon cutting ceremony planned Thursday for Phase V portion of Big Creek Greenway

Forsyth County officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open two segments of the Phase V portion of the Big Creek Greenway at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 3.

“We are excited to offer these extensions of the Greenway that will eventually connect the trail system from the southern county border to the Sawnee Mountain Preserve,” said Parks & Recreation Department Director Jim Pryor.

One of the two segments of Phase V opening June 3 will extend the Greenway from the intersection of Kelly Mill Road and Johnson Road to Canton Hwy. 20, a distance of 2.27 miles.

The other segment of Phase V opening June 3 originates at the intersection of Hwy. 20 and the Spot Road Connector. That segment travels along the Spot Road Connector, Doc Bramblett Road and Spot Road, ending at the Sawnee Mountain Preserve and Visitor Center, a distance of 2.48 miles.

In the future, an additional one-mile segment of Phase V will run parallel to Hwy. 20, connecting all portions of the Greenway. This segment will be constructed at a later date as part of the planned GDOT widening of Canton Highway.

When complete, Phase V of the Greenway will extend the multi-use trail an additional 5.7 miles from Kelly Mill Road to the Sawnee Mountain Preserve Visitor Center at 4075 Spot Road, making the entire Forsyth County Big Creek Greenway just over 16.5 miles in length.

For more information on the Big Creek Greenway, including an interactive map, visit parks.forsythco.com/Parks-and-Facilities/Big-Creek-Greenway.