See 7 beautiful waterfalls in North Carolina with trip by World’s Best Adventures

World’s Best Adventures is offering six lucky participants a chance to win a 3 day, 2-night all-inclusive backpacking adventure to Panthertown Valley in the Nantahala National Forest.
During the trip, which departs on Oct. 22, and returns on Oct. 24, adventurers will hike 19 miles through the Nantahala National Forest, seeing seven waterfalls during the weekend adventure.
“Not only is this an amazing adventure through one of the most beautiful forests in North Carolina, it’s also a great way for people who are curious about backpacking and camping to take the first steps towards learning how to do it right,” said Alexander Popp, co-founder and head guide of World’s Best Adventures.
According to Popp, with all of the trips offered by World’s Best Adventures guests will get an unforgettable experience coupled with hands-on lessons on how to backpack and camp safely in the backcountry.
Trips offered by World’s Best Adventures include all gear, food and guiding needed for the duration of the trip.
“So basically all they’ll need to bring is clothes, boots, sleeping bag and a sense of adventure,” Popp said.
To enter for a chance to win a spot on World’s Best Adventures’ trip leaving on Friday, Oct. 22, email info@worldsbestadventures.com with the subject line “WBA Trip October 2021” explaining why you should win. Trip winners will be announced on Friday, Oct. 15.
For more information on World’s best Adventures, visit them online at www.worldsbestadventures.com.