See 7 beautiful waterfalls in North Carolina with trip by World’s Best Adventures

World’s Best Adventures is offering six lucky participants a chance to win a 3 day, 2-night all-inclusive backpacking adventure to Panthertown Valley in the Nantahala National Forest.

During the trip, which departs on Oct. 22, and returns on Oct. 24, adventurers will hike 19 miles through the Nantahala National Forest, seeing seven waterfalls during the weekend adventure.

“Not only is this an amazing adventure through one of the most beautiful forests in North Carolina, it’s also a great way for people who are curious about backpacking and camping to take the first steps towards learning how to do it right,” said Alexander Popp, co-founder and head guide of World’s Best Adventures.



