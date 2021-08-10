Shady Grove Campground: More glamping sites, long-range plan recommended by board

Some big plans are in the works for Shady Grove Campground.

At a meeting on Thursday, Aug. 5, members of the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Board voted to recommend county commissioners approve a new master plan at Shady Grove Campground, which is located at 7800 Allyn Lane Memorial Way, and a new partnership with a successful glamping business at the park.

Here's what board members, county staff and others had to say.





Shady Grove Campground

An update to plans for the campground is heading to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

During the meeting, members of the parks and recreation board voted to approve a proposed master plan and update for Shady Grove Campground, which includes adding new amenities and repairing existing ones.

“There are a couple of things I want to point out about this,” said Jim Pryor, Parks and Recreation director. “The original master planning for this project was developed in 2008, so what we’re looking to do is to update after 13 years, and by approving this master plan, it’s not committing us to any type of money ... but having the plan in place is important for two reasons.

“One, the Army Corps of Engineers owns this property. We have a long-term lease to develop it and maintain it, but if we approve this a submit it to the corps, and they accept it, every time we make a change we don’t have to go to [the corps’ headquarters in] Mobile, Alabama, and wait for six months for them to approve everything.”

Pryor said the plan would also allow the department to apply for grants to help fund projects at the park.




