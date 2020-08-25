Site of former spaceship house to become scenic overlook on Sawnee Mountain

The Forsyth County Parks & Recreation department plans to turn the site of the former iconic Barker House atop Sawnee Mountain into a scenic overlook for visitors.



The department released information on Tuesday, Aug. 25, to help residents participate in a survey to gather input from the community on the project.

Residents can view a video presentation about the project and provide feedback about potential designs for the proposed overlook through Sept. 10 at this website.

“We encourage residents to provide feedback for this beautiful overlook area at one of our most popular and treasured parks,” said Parks & Recreation Director Jim Pryor in a statement.