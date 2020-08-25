Site of former spaceship house to become scenic overlook on Sawnee Mountain

The Forsyth County Parks & Recreation department plans to turn the site of the former iconic Barker House atop Sawnee Mountain into a scenic overlook for visitors.
The department released information on Tuesday, Aug. 25, to help residents participate in a survey to gather input from the community on the project.
Residents can view a video presentation about the project and provide feedback about potential designs for the proposed overlook through Sept. 10 at this website.
“We encourage residents to provide feedback for this beautiful overlook area at one of our most popular and treasured parks,” said Parks & Recreation Director Jim Pryor in a statement.
Once the location of a spaceship-style house created by Jim Barker, a local architect, the county purchased the site and surrounding 12.8 acres for $1.8 million in 2003 to add to the Sawnee Mountain Preserve. After several studies were done to find a new use for the house, it was demolished in November of 2017.
Located on a southern summit of Sawnee Mountain, the site is over 1,900 feet above sea level with views of Lake Lanier and the North Georgia mountains, according to the county’s presentation.
Plans include an overlook structure, small restroom facility and signage to provide information about Sawnee Mountain and surrounding areas.
Visitors would be able to access the overlook from a sidewalk along Tower Road leading to Cunningham Point before transitioning to the former Barker House driveway.
