Some parks still underwater following mid-week storms

Some recreational facilities around Forsyth County took a hit this week as storms and flooding blew through the area.
Portions of the Big Creek Greenway are still impassible, and the Windermere Dog Park has been closed until further notice.
According to the county’s parks and recreation Facebook page, the Big Creek Greenway is impassable at mile 1.5 beneath McFarland Road and at mile 3 beneath the Ga. 400 bridge.
“The remaining open portions of the trail have an abundant [amount] of mud and debris that will be cleared over the next few days,” a Facebook post read.
The Windermere Dog Park was buffeted by heavy flooding as well, and the storms did damage to the facility’s fencing.
In the meantime, residents with furry friends can visit the other three dog parks the county has to offer:
- Caney Creek Preserve: 2755 Caney Road
- Coal Mountain: 4060 County Way
- Fowler Park: 4110 Carolene Way
For more information about the closures, visit www.parks.forsythco.com.