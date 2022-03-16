Southern portion of Big Creek Greenway, Halcyon trailhead set to reopen

A renovated portion of the Big Creek Greenway multi-use trail from McFarland Pkwy. to Union Hill Road will reopen to the public on March 22, according to a news release.



The Halcyon Trailhead will also open with access to parking and new restroom facilities.

This portion of the Greenway has been closed since late 2020 for the replacement of wooden boardwalk sections and to raise the trail profile in some areas.

“We have been hard at work to make the repairs to this popular portion of the Greenway and to give it the update it needed,” said Jim Pryor, parks and recreation director. “The public’s patience during the renovation period has been greatly appreciated. Our staff and partners at Halcyon are eager to reopen the Greenway and connect residents to the wonderful amenities at Halcyon.”

The addition of the Halcyon Trailhead will provide patrons with 75 parking spaces as well as a new restroom facility featuring the Big Creek Greenway logo on the side of building.



