Southern portion of Big Creek Greenway, Halcyon trailhead set to reopen

A renovated portion of the Big Creek Greenway multi-use trail from McFarland Pkwy. to Union Hill Road will reopen to the public on March 22, according to a news release.
The Halcyon Trailhead will also open with access to parking and new restroom facilities.
This portion of the Greenway has been closed since late 2020 for the replacement of wooden boardwalk sections and to raise the trail profile in some areas.
“We have been hard at work to make the repairs to this popular portion of the Greenway and to give it the update it needed,” said Jim Pryor, parks and recreation director. “The public’s patience during the renovation period has been greatly appreciated. Our staff and partners at Halcyon are eager to reopen the Greenway and connect residents to the wonderful amenities at Halcyon.”
The addition of the Halcyon Trailhead will provide patrons with 75 parking spaces as well as a new restroom facility featuring the Big Creek Greenway logo on the side of building.
“Halcyon intersects the best of dining, shopping, and entertaining with living, working and recreating – a place for people to connect and experience. A major part of the destination’s ability to bring people together is the Big Creek Greenway,” said RocaPoint Partners Principal Phil Mays.
“The trail leads straight to Halcyon’s front door, giving bikers, runners and walkers direct access to all the amenities onsite, while still providing an opportunity for open-air exercise,” Mays said. “As the weather starts to warm up, it couldn’t be a better time to celebrate the reopening of the trail and we’re excited to once again partner with Forsyth County on such a remarkable milestone for the community.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the reopening is planned at the Halcyon Trailhead at 10 a.m. on March 22.
With the summer 2021 addition of Phase V of the Greenway, the multi-use trail now extends from McGinnis Ferry Road to the Sawnee Mountain Preserve and has five access trailheads.
To view an interactive map of the Greenway, see up-to-date trail status and closure updates, visit bit.ly/3t7BwK7.