This children’s park is now open at the Cumming City Center
Cumming Kiwanis Foundation President Wes Dorsey speaks at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Cumming Kiwanis Club Children's Park on Friday, May 12. - photo by Sabrina Kerns

The Cumming Kiwanis Club held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, May 12, to officially celebrate the opening of the Kiwanis Children’s Park at the Cumming City Center.

Cumming Kiwanis Club members officially cut the ribbon to open the Kiwanis Children’s Park. - photo by Sabrina Kerns

Cumming Kiwanis Foundation President Wes Dorsey welcomed a small crowd of other club members and representatives from the City of Cumming — all of whom Dorsey said helped to make the pocket park a reality.

“Without them, this would not be possible,” Dorsey said.

The park, located in the lower plaza of the City Center, is ADA-accessible, serving kids of all ages and abilities. It also features a variety of unique musical installations such as Lilypad Cymbals, Flower Gongs and Butterfly Bells.