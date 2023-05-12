This children’s park is now open at the Cumming City Center

The Cumming Kiwanis Club held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, May 12, to officially celebrate the opening of the Kiwanis Children’s Park at the Cumming City Center.
Cumming Kiwanis Foundation President Wes Dorsey welcomed a small crowd of other club members and representatives from the City of Cumming — all of whom Dorsey said helped to make the pocket park a reality.
“Without them, this would not be possible,” Dorsey said.
The park, located in the lower plaza of the City Center, is ADA-accessible, serving kids of all ages and abilities. It also features a variety of unique musical installations such as Lilypad Cymbals, Flower Gongs and Butterfly Bells.