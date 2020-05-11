This flower put on a rare show at UNG. And it smells of ‘everything foul’

The corpse flower unleashed its black frills and aroma of feces and rotting flesh May 7 at a Dahlonega greenhouse.

The endangered titan arum, also known as the corpse flower, bloomed at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega, offering a nearly 5-foot spectacle and pungent odor that permeated beyond the greenhouse and lasted about two days.

“It’s everything foul that you can think of with a little bit of garlic thrown in for good measure,” Ashlee McCaskill, biology professor at UNG, said. “One person who came to visit, said the odor made her so nauseous that she almost passed out.”

McCaskill said the corpse flower is native to Sumatra and can take seven to 10 years to bloom. This rare plant’s spadix, which is the spike that grows from its center, typically reaches between 6 to 8 feet tall.

McCaskill said personally she added the corpse flower along with several other specimens, to the university’s greenhouse. Despite the rarity of the plant in the wild, she said it was commercially available at a nursery in North Carolina.

The biology professor named the corpse flower “Carol,” and has spent hours sitting next to it since it bloomed, despite its terrible odor. She said she only names plants that “put on a show.”

Other than incorporating extra peat moss in its soil, McCaskill said corpse flowers are relatively low maintenance. The five in UNG’s greenhouse are watered and fertilized once a week with Miracle-Gro.

When one of those plants bloomed this year, McCaskill was taken by surprise.

“It’s my understanding that in general, it’s pretty unpredictable with blooming,” she said. “I thought it would be a few more years. It’s very unexpected.”

