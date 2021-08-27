Timberline Glamping gets OK for 6 new sites at Shady Grove Campground

Shady Grove Campground will be getting “a little bit of a boost” with six new glamping sites run and owned by Timberline Glamping, formerly known as Georgia Glamping Company.



On Tuesday, Aug. 24, Forsyth County Commissioners heard from Parks and Recreation Director Jim Pryor about a five-year renewal of a special facility use agreement between the county and Timberline Glamping.

Within the agreement, the county would allow for Timberline Glamping to use six additional campsites at Shady Grove Campground, upgrading the number of sites from seven to 13. Sites would also be open year-round starting in 2022. Currently, the sites are open from March 5 to Nov. 29.

“Over the years, the glamping concept has really taken off,” Pryor said. “I think [Timberline Glamping’s] business has done very well and through the years, each time we have an agreement, we’ve expanded their sites a little bit.”



