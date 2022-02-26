Volunteers plant Arbor Day tree at Creative Enterprises

Creative Enterprises Forsyth County has grown a lot over the last few years, and officials are hoping a new addition also continues to grow.

To celebrate Georgia Arbor Day on Friday, Feb. 18, officials with the city of Cumming, Keep Forsyth County Beautiful, UGA Extension Services and the Georgia Forestry Commission were on hand to help plant a new tree on the grounds of Creative Enterprises Forsyth, the local campus of a day program for adults with special needs, at 410 Pilgrim Road.

“We ended up choosing a cherry blossom tree,” said Lisa Bennett, Forsyth campus manager. “It’s not native, but we had to get a tree that would grow easily and didn’t require a lot of work.”