Watch pro wakeboarders and wakesurfers from across the globe compete at this event on Lake Lanier

Fierce competition is coming back to Lake Lanier Olympic Park’s waters with the fourth and final stop of the Pro Wake Tour.



The day-long event is hosted by Supra Boats. Competitors will showcase their skills in wakeboarding and wakesurfing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 21, at Lake Lanier Olympic Park.

The day will begin with pro wakesurf semi-finals, pro men wakeboarding quarterfinals, junior pro wakeboarding finals and pro wakesurf finals. At 12:30 p.m., the men and women’s pro wakeboarding semi-final heat will start, then end with the finals. An awards ceremony will close out the afternoon, announcing event and season champions.

The competition includes top athletes from Europe, Australia, Canada and the U.S., who will make their way into the water after months of training.

Bill McCaffray, the tour’s public relations representative, said the event has been years in the making and has taken months of planning in Gainesville.

“We have wanted to produce an event at this venue for years, and we were finally able to make it happen,” he said. “We feel this is a perfect venue for a Pro Wake Tour stop.”

For those unfamiliar with the differences between the two water sports, wakeboarding involves the athlete’s feet being attached to the board; whereas, wakesurfers are free to move around. Other elements like rope length, boat speed, type of watercraft and rope usage differ for each sport.



