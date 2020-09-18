Portion of Big Creek Greenway closed due to storm damage, renovations

A section of the Big Creek Greenway is being closed for repairs and renovations and will reopen in 2021.

In a news release on Friday afternoon, Forsyth County officials announced a section of the Greenway between McFarland Parkway (Mile Marker 1.5) and Union Hill Road (Mile Marker 3.6) would immediately be closed “due to recent damages and flooding as a result of Tropical Depression Sally, including downed trees and damaged portions of the boardwalk.”

Per the releases, renovations on the Greenway will begin soon and “will include the replacement of existing wooden boardwalk sections and raising the profile in some areas of the trail.”

“The section that is being renovated is part of Phase I which opened in 2009 and has been well used and loved by the community,” said Parks & Recreation Director Jim Pryor. “This renovation will improve the safety and function of the Greenway and we look forward to re-opening it next year.”

Renovation design was provided by Heath and Lineback Engineering, and construction is being handled by Excellere Construction, LLC. The project is being paid for with SPLOST VII funds.

Trailheads at Halcyon (6265 Cortland Walk), Union Hill Road (5259 Union Hill Road), Fowler Park (4110 Carolene Way) and Bethelview Road (5120 Bethelview Road) will remain open.

For more information, go to the parks department's website.