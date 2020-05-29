Another wave of Forsyth County parks and recreation facilities are reopening next week

More Forsyth County Parks and Recreation facilities and amenities will reopen next week.

Starting on Monday, June 1, all recreation centers will reopen with limited operating hours of 8:30 a.m. To 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, along with all playgrounds, pavilion rentals with new reservations being accepted online and the Sawnee Mountain Preserve Visitors Center, which will reopen with regular hours.

“We are excited to be continuing the process of reopening facilities to the public,” said Forsyth County Parks & Recreation Director Jim Pryor. “Residents are encouraged to continue to follow CDC Guidelines for Visiting Recreational Areas when visiting a Forsyth County park.”

At the recreation centers, indoor walking tracks, cardio/weight rooms and gymnasiums will be open to all with memberships with a limited capacity.

Parks and recreation staff will continue to follow CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting and state guidelines for social distancing and capacity. Staff will screen all customers before entering indoor facilities, and social distancing will be enforced.

Programs, camps and indoor facility rentals are suspended through Sunday, June 14, and all athletic leagues remain suspended.

More information is available at Forysthco.com/COVID19-Closures.