Commissioners award bid for Lanierland Park, Phase 2 construction begins

Planned in 2014 and opening in 2017, Lanierland Park, located at 6115 Jot Em Down Road, has served north Forsyth as a spot for birthday parties, recreational activities and sport practices.

In early 2020, Forsyth County commissioners approved a new site master plan for Phases 2 and 3 of Lanierland’s renovations. The new additions will include tennis courts, walking trails, baseball fields and updated parking.

“Lanierland is a beautiful piece of land. We’re excited with what we have out there right now. As we design this, we want to create just an excellent park,” Jim Pryor, director of parks and recreation, said during a work session in February 2020. “I think that the plan [for Lanierland Park] has done that."

Commissioners approved the plan with a unanimous vote and a year later, Lanierland Park was brought before the board for further consideration.

At a work session on Tuesday, April 20, commissioners approved to award Astra Group, LLC a bid for construction of Phase 2 of Lanierland Park. The bid is for $14,820,000 plus a $200,000 contingency, totaling $15,020,000.