COVID-19’s ‘ongoing presence’ keeps Corps campgrounds on Lake Lanier closed until May 31

Lake Lanier campgrounds now will be closed until at least May 31.

The Army Corps of Engineers had hoped to open the campgrounds on May 18, but “the ongoing presence of COVID-19 in North Georgia is still a public health and safety concern to federal operations in the region,” according to a Corps news release.

“We understand that as the summer recreation season approaches, this latest update on the ongoing COVID-19 emergency comes as a disappointment to many,” the release says. “However, the Corps' highest priority … is the health and safety of the visiting public, and the safety of our staff and volunteers.”

The reopening of recreation areas “will be dependent on local conditions as measured by data and trend lines collected by local, state and national public health resources,” the Corps said. “We will continue to monitor each recreation area and reopen when conditions warrant.”

