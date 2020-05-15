Dog parks, skate park to reopen on Monday

Dog lovers and skaters will be able to resume some of their favorite activities starting next week.

According to a news release from Forsyth County officials, on Monday, May 18, the skate park at Fowler Park and dog parks at Caney Creek Preserve and Windermere and Fowler parks will reopen.

Other county parks and recreation amenities that remain open include the Big Creek Greenway, boat launches, disc golf courses, athletic fields with no organized play, tennis courts, outdoor basketball courts with no organized games, RV and glamping at Shady Grove Campground, picnic pavilions with less than 10 people and others.

All playgrounds, the Sawnee Mountain Preserve Visitor Center and recreation centers at Central, Fowler and Old Atlanta parks will remain closed until further notice.

More information can be found under the “Parks & Recreation” tab at Forsythco.com/COVID-19-Closures



