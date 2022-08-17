Eagle's Beak Park debuts new amenities to community

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to officially unveil newly added amenities atEagle’s Beak Park including an inclusive playground, a 1.25-mile paved walking trail with Trail of Tears historical signage, scenic river overlooks and picnic pavilions.

“Eagles Beak Park combines history and beauty along the Etowah River, and we are very excited to provide access to another great natural resource in Forsyth County,” said Parks & Recreation Director Jim Pryor.

The additions to the park have been made possible through a Georgia Department of Natural Resources grant in the amount of $2.25 million. Eagle’s Beak Park is one of 14 statewide recipients of the inaugural Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program grant. The county’s contribution to the grant is $769,000, which is paid through the County’s Landfill Host Fee fund.

“To be selected in the first year of this new grant program is a testament to our great staff who worked hard on the application,” said Forsyth County Board of Commissioners District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills.

