Eagle's Beak Park debuts new amenities to community

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to officially unveil newly added amenities atEagle’s Beak Park including an inclusive playground, a 1.25-mile paved walking trail with Trail of Tears historical signage, scenic river overlooks and picnic pavilions.
“Eagles Beak Park combines history and beauty along the Etowah River, and we are very excited to provide access to another great natural resource in Forsyth County,” said Parks & Recreation Director Jim Pryor.
The additions to the park have been made possible through a Georgia Department of Natural Resources grant in the amount of $2.25 million. Eagle’s Beak Park is one of 14 statewide recipients of the inaugural Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program grant. The county’s contribution to the grant is $769,000, which is paid through the County’s Landfill Host Fee fund.
“To be selected in the first year of this new grant program is a testament to our great staff who worked hard on the application,” said Forsyth County Board of Commissioners District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills.
“When I first heard that this opportunity was available, I thought about Eagle’s Beak, located on the Trail of Tears. I knew this would be a perfect place to honor the rich Native American history of the area and have a park where parents can teach their children about it. The park will also be the northwest starting point for the North Subarea Trail System which will run east across the county to connect with Lake Lanier once completed.”
Construction was provided by the Bayne Development Group, and the architect for the new amenities was Hayes-James & Associates.
Eagle’s Beak Park, at 8420 Old Federal Rd. in northwest Forsyth County, also has amenities such as a canoe/kayak launch on the Etowah River, a 1.3-mile nature trail and restroom facilities.