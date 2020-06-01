Fitness classes at Cumming rec facilities to return June 15

The city of Cumming's Recreation and Parks Department will begin offering fitness classes this month with some COVID-19 safety measures in place.

CRPD officials announced on Monday the classes would be restarting on Monday, June 15 and said the department would be “striking a balance in offering beneficial workouts while protecting the safety and health of our participants, staff and community” in a Facebook post.

“Help us all stay safe,” the post said. “If you feel sick, have a fever, are coughing, have difficulty breathing, or if in the last two weeks prior to attending class, you have been in close contact with a person with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19, please stay home.”

The classes will reopen with guidelines like temperature checks prior to entering the fitness room, signing a COVID-19 waiver before participating in a class, providing touchless entry, hand sanitizer and disinfectants, sanitizing equipment and limiting class size to 12 people that must stay 10 feet away from each other.

Participants will have to bring their own mat, towel and water to classes and bringing their own weights is “highly encouraged.” Water fountains will not be available for public use



