Forsyth County Parks and Rec to host inaugural trail race at this scenic park

The Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department will soon host a new way for residents to enjoy a run through a south Forsyth Park.

On Saturday, March 18 at 8 a.m., the department will host the inaugural Rec & Run 5K and Fun Run at Chattahoochee Pointe Park, 57590 Chattahoochee Pointe Park. Funds raised from the race will go toward a parks scholarship fund “to provide recreation opportunities for county residents facing financial hardships,” parks officials said in a release.

“We are excited to offer this family running event to the community,” Laura Pate, parks and recreation interim director, said in the release. “Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy the park’s 5K trail while getting some physical activity and supporting recreation scholarships.”