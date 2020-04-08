Here's how you can give input on a north Forsyth park project

While most park facilities in Forsyth County are closed, parks and recreation officials are hoping to get the public's input on a future north Forsyth park project.
Forsyth County's parks and recreation department is hosting an online survey to get feedback from the community on what amenities will be offered at the future Matt Community Park Recreation Center.
“We encourage all residents to complete the online survey to engage in the recreation center design process for the Matt Community Park Recreation Center,” said Director of Parks & Recreation Jim Pryor in a news release.
The survey breaks down potential projects--gym space, fitness exercise, programming space, meeting space and family amenities categories--and asks users to select and rank their top 10 amenities of the list given, which includes wooden gym floors, an indoor playground, senior activity rooms, a community meeting room and an outdoor patio.
The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/mattcommparkreccenter