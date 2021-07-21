How you can sign up for esports with the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation

Residents 8 years and older can now enjoy and compete in Forsyth County Parks and Recreation’s esports leagues.
“We are very excited to offer this new avenue of recreation for our residents,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jim Pryor. “This is another step toward expanding our programs to have something for everyone.”
Esports is a form of competition using video games and has shown to enhance participants’ teamwork, strategic thinking, communication, leadership and confidence.
Registration is currently open for two leagues:
• Fortnight 1v1 (free to enter)
• Rocket League 1v1 ($30 per person)
Both leagues will run for six weeks beginning mid-August, and more leagues will be available in the fall. All leagues are currently online only.
GG Leagues, a digital hosting service for gaming leagues, will facilitate all county leagues, and all interested individuals will need to create a registered account with GG Leagues to participate.
Those interested are encouraged to learn more and sign up by clicking here.