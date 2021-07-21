How you can sign up for esports with the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation

Residents 8 years and older can now enjoy and compete in Forsyth County Parks and Recreation’s esports leagues.

“We are very excited to offer this new avenue of recreation for our residents,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jim Pryor. “This is another step toward expanding our programs to have something for everyone.”

Esports is a form of competition using video games and has shown to enhance participants’ teamwork, strategic thinking, communication, leadership and confidence.



