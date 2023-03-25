Kids ready for summer? Register for these summer camps in Forsyth County

Here are some of many summer camps offered in the area this year:

YMCA of Metro Atlanta

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta announced earlier this year that registration is now open for all summer day camps offered at locations found across the metro area.

The Y’s traditional day camps, for kids of all ages, include challenging and fun activities featuring weekly themes promoting personal growth. To combat summer learning loss, camps are also infused with literacy programs and educational activities such as arts and crafts, outdoor exploration, water safety and lunch and learns. Additional activities may be offered at some Y locations, such as archery and canoe rides.

For more information about available camps and how to register, visit https://ymcaatlanta.org/camp/day-camp.

Forsyth Academy of Performing Arts

The Forsyth Academy of Performing Arts is once again hosting summer camps for kids ages 5-12 to get together and have fun with song, dance and flare while taking part in a variety of activities or productions.

Production camps being offered this year include “The Most Epic Birthday Party Ever” and “We Are Monsters.” During these sessions, kids will have the opportunity to rehearse and take part in an entire show to put on for their parents and community.

For more information on these camps, visit forsythapa.com/summercamp/.

Forsyth County Parks and Recreation

Forsyth County Parks and Recreation is hosting a wide range of summer camps for kids of all ages this year, introducing camps for activities and interests like STEM, sports, art and outdoor recreation.

Prices for each of the camps range from $30-$299. Registration begins on April 17.

For more information, visit parks.forsythco.com/.

Cumming Aquatic Center

The Cumming Aquatic Center plans to hold family swimming lessons this summer to help teach water safety, skill development and stroke development so that both kids and adults feel more confident while swimming.

The lessons include Parent and Child, Preschool, Learn to Swim, Adult Basics and Adult Stroke Development.

For more information about scheduling and pricing, visit the center’s website at www.cummingaquaticcenter.com.