Next phase for Lanierland Park expansion underway

Forsyth County officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, July 9, for an expansion project at Lanierland Park.
The expansion project, designated as Phase 2 in the park’s master plan, includes the following:
- Eight tennis courts
- Four pickleball courts
- Four baseball/softball fields
- Miracle League baseball/softball field
- All-inclusive playground
- Hard and soft surface trails
- Football/lacrosse fieldhouse
- Additional parking
“We are pleased to bring these amenities to Lanierland,” said Jim Pryor, parks and recreation director. “With the new Miracle League Field and supporting facilities to enhance the Miracle League experience, the park will feature several different elements for everyone to enjoy.”
The consultant for the project is Lose Design, and the general contractor is Astra Group Inc. The project budget is $16.5 million and is being funded by SPLOST VIII and impact fees. The project is expected to be completed by fall 2022.
Current amenities at Lanierland Park will remain open during construction with the exception of the park’s walking trails.
Lanierland Park is at 6115 Jot Em Down Road, in Cumming.