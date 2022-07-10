Parks and rec receives grant for therapeutic recreation programs

Forsyth County Parks & Recreation recently received a contract award for $48,000 from the Building Opportunities in Out-of-School Time, or BOOST, grants program.

The funds will be used to expand Therapeutic Recreation program offerings, according to a news release.



Funding for the BOOST grant comes from the American Rescue Plan. The program is administered by the Georgia Department of Education in partnership with the Georgia Statewide Afterschool Network and the Georgia Recreation and Park Association.



“Our Therapeutic Recreation offerings have become increasingly popular over the first four years of the program’s existence, and we now have over 400 registered participants of all ages, the majority of which are residents with varying developmental disabilities,” said Therapeutic Recreation Supervisor Jeff Jones.

“These funds will create a long-term impact as the Therapeutic Recreation Program strives to serve more youth with disabilities, youth in foster care and youth receiving free or reduced-price lunch. We are thrilled to receive these funds to help expand our offerings and increase our ability to better serve these participants and their families.”



Through Therapeutic Recreation, Forsyth County Parks and Recreation offers programs for individuals with specific needs to develop leisure and recreation skills, enhance socialization, independence and overall quality of life.



For more information on Forsyth County Parks & Recreation, follow them on Facebook by clicking here.