This portion of the Big Creek Greenway is now open for use

A section of the Big Creek Greenway reopened for public use has reopened after being closed for nearly three years.

The Phase 2 trailhead, located at 5259 Union Hill Road, and the conjoining portion of the greenway reopened on Saturday, April 1 after being closed since May 2020 for renovation. The renovation project included an upgraded deck design for roughly one mile of boardwalk between mile markers 3.5-4.5.