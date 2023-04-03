This portion of the Big Creek Greenway is now open for use

A section of the Big Creek Greenway reopened for public use has reopened after being closed for nearly three years.
The Phase 2 trailhead, located at 5259 Union Hill Road, and the conjoining portion of the greenway reopened on Saturday, April 1 after being closed since May 2020 for renovation. The renovation project included an upgraded deck design for roughly one mile of boardwalk between mile markers 3.5-4.5.
Other Big Creek Greenway trailheads open for public use include:
- Halcyon: 6265 Cortland Walk
- Fowler Park: 4110 Carolene Way
- Bethelview: 5120 Bethelview Road
- Sawnee Mountain Preserve: 4075 Spot Road
The reopening of the portion of the Greenway between Union Hill and Fowler Park now grants runners, walkers and bikers unbroken access to all 16 miles of the Big Creek Greenway trail system that spans from Halcyon to Sawnee Mountain Preserve.
“With the arrival of warmer weather this spring, we expect many Forsyth County residents will be using the Greenway with friends and family,” said Parks and Recreation Interim Director Laura Pate in a release. “We are excited to announce that this portion of the Greenway is back open, and we appreciate the public’s patience during the renovation period.”