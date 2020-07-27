Registration open for fall baseball and softball

Registrations for fall baseball and softball opened on Monday and will be held through 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Leagues will be open for boys and girls ages 4-17. The leagues are meant for instruction, and scores and standings will not be recorded.

Where: Players can register online at parks.forsythco.com or at the recreation centers at Central Park (2300 Keith Bridge Road), Fowler Park (4110 Carolene Way) and Old Atlanta Park (810 Nichols Road).

How much: The registration fee is $100.

When does it start: Practices will begin the week of Sept. 7, and games will start on Friday, Sept. 28. The season will end in late October.

More information: Call 770-781-2215 or go to the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation website.