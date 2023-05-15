These Forsyth County Parks and Rec projects have gained support from the Board of Commissioners

Sawnee Mountain Preserve

New interpretive exhibits will be designed and installed at Sawnee Mountain Preserve, including exhibits inside the Visitor Center as well as wayside trail exhibits.

The exhibits will teach visitors about the history of Sawnee Mountain, as well as the environment and surrounding ecology.

“We are extremely grateful to the Sawnee Mountain Foundation for not only funding the initial master plan and review, but also covering a large portion of the exhibits,” said Forsyth County Natural Resources Manager Matt Pate. “Without their support, this project could have taken several years to accomplish.”

It is hoped that the new exhibits will both inspire environmental exploration and highlight the importance of sound stewardship of Forsyth County’s natural resources.