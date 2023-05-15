These Forsyth County Parks and Rec projects have gained support from the Board of Commissioners

During a May 9 work session, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of multiple Parks and Recreation projects within the county.
The projects include new exhibits at Sawnee Mountain Preserve, Special Olympics powerlifting equipment, and expansion of services offered by the county’s Therapeutic Recreation Summer Program.
Sawnee Mountain Preserve
New interpretive exhibits will be designed and installed at Sawnee Mountain Preserve, including exhibits inside the Visitor Center as well as wayside trail exhibits.
The exhibits will teach visitors about the history of Sawnee Mountain, as well as the environment and surrounding ecology.
“We are extremely grateful to the Sawnee Mountain Foundation for not only funding the initial master plan and review, but also covering a large portion of the exhibits,” said Forsyth County Natural Resources Manager Matt Pate. “Without their support, this project could have taken several years to accomplish.”
It is hoped that the new exhibits will both inspire environmental exploration and highlight the importance of sound stewardship of Forsyth County’s natural resources.
Special Olympics Powerlifting
The Board of Commissioners authorized an application for the 2023 Chris Conti Memorial Grant to fund fitness equipment for a Special Olympics weightlifting area for the Therapeutic Recreation Division of the Department of Parks and Recreation.
The Therapeutic Recreation weightlifting program has been offered in cooperation with Special Olympics Forsyth County for two and a half years.
If the grant is awarded, it will facilitate a long-term plan to expand and renovate the Central Park Recreation Center to designate a Special Olympic Powerlifting space in the existing fitness area.
The Chris Conti Memorial Grant is awarded in the form of fitness equipment. The county’s request is for free-weight equipment relating to the three Special Olympics powerlifting events: bench press, squat, and deadlift.
The long-term facility expansion plan will eventually result in Senior Services relocating to the Central Park Recreation Center and the Therapeutic Recreation Center relocating to the Senior Services building located on Charles Place.
The move is expected to take place in 2024.
Therapeutic Recreation Summer Program
The Board of Commissioners also accepted the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA) Summer BOOST Grant for the second consecutive year.
The funding from the GRPA BOOST Grant will be used to increase and refine the quality of Therapeutic Recreation’s summer camp program.
Camp I Can is a seven-week summer program for children and teenagers with disabilities, aged 8-22.
Activities that will be offered at Camp I Can will include crafts, performing arts, sports, physical education and recreation.