These Forsyth County parks facilities will reopen on Friday

Some of Forsyth County's parks and recreation facilities will reopen on Friday, May 1 after closing due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting Friday, athletic fields, tennis courts, outdoor basketball courts, picnic pavilions, RV and glamping use at Shady Grove Campground, Fowler Park's track and field. a restroom at the Bethelview Trailhead of the Big Creek Greenway and one restroom per park will reopen, according to county officials.

“We are pleased to be able to open these facilities to the public,” Parks and Recreation Director Jim Pryor said in a news release. “Residents are encouraged to continue to follow CDC Guidelines for Visiting Recreational Areas when visiting a Forsyth County park.”

Many of the amenities will have some restrictions, such as no organized play on athletic fields and no games on basketball courts.

Campers at Shady Grove will be required to follow social distancing guidelines. The parks department is also taking steps to limit the spread of the disease at the campgrounds, such as contactless-check in and closing wash houses, playgrounds, tent sites and group sites/pavilions and requiring campers to use the internal restrooms in RVs.

The county's park trails, boat launches, disc golf courses, passive use areas and the greenway will also remain open.