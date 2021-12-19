Director of Jesse’s House shares challenges of residents

Elizabeth Johnson, executive director of Jesse's House, told a group of Cumming Vietnam Veterans that the stories of neglect and abuse faced by the young women at her shelter would be unsettling. It didn't take long before her audience knew she was right.

Johnson has been the director since 2019 and even she gets emotional about what her residents have seen and endured.

In its 23-year history, Jesse’s House has helped almost 1,100 girls escape horrendous conditions and help them overcome the victimization, which is often committed by members of their own families.

With a capacity of 12 girls, Jesse’s House is currently home to eight girls ages 13 to 18.



