Forsyth County pays tribute to poultry legend Abit Massey Kayanne and Abit Massey pose recently with a statue of President Franklin Roosevelt at Brenau University’s 135th anniversary gala. The Masseys were honored at the Classic Center in Athens as the University of Georgia’s 2014 Alumni Family of the Year. - photo by File photo/For the Forsyth County News Since news spread that north Georgia poultry legend Abit Massey died Friday, June 14, many in the industry and region have been paying tribute.