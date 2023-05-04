This Forsyth County resident just celebrated her 100th birthday

A Forsyth County resident reached a major milestone birthday this week.
Wednesday, May 3 marked Ellen Pritchard’s 100th birthday. She celebrated with family, surprise visits and phone calls from elected officials, and lots of happy birthday wishes, including some from people she doesn’t know.
“I’ve been getting phone calls from my family, and you’d be surprised how many birthday cards that I’ve gotten from people who live around here that I don’t know them,” Pritchard said on her 100th birthday. “But you know what? When the birthday is over, I’m going over to say thank you for the card.”
Though her family has deep roots in Virginia, Pritchard was born in West Virginia, where her father ran a coal-cutting machine during the Great Depression.
Pritchard later moved to Maryland, where she worked at a factory during World War II and later attended and graduated from Towson University.
“I was in Maryland because during World War II, I worked in an airplane factory, so I just stayed there. I could get a job. I went to college when the war was over and became a teacher. That’s what I really wanted to do.”
Pritchard said she has lived in Forsyth County for nearly 20 years after growing up in West Virginia and living and teaching in Maryland, Florida and California.
Even after retiring, Pritchard continued and taught GED classes to prisoners, including at the Forsyth County Jail.
“It was good work. I liked it,” Pritchard said. They have to volunteer, no one makes them go, but they realized if they had that much education, they would get a better job when they get out. So, a lot of people volunteered. We had 20 or more in the classes.”
“There was one man who didn’t read,” said her daughter, Karen Bryant, “so mom went out and bought [books] starting with first-grade readers, got him into second grade. By the time he got into fourth-grade readers, he could read.”
On her birthday, Pritchard enjoyed pedicures and manicures and dinner with her family. An upcoming party is planned with 150 guests and “people coming from all over to help us celebrate,” Bryant said.
“They’re making a big deal out of it,” Pritchard said. “I don’t mind, as long as they don’t overdo it.”
When asked for any tips to make it to 100, Pritchard credited her Christian faith and vegetarian diet as two important factors.
Pritchard’s family said the centenarian stays active and is the first out the door when leaving the house. She also stays busy reading, doing crossword puzzles and gardening, along with still trying out some new activities.
“We just, for her first time ever, went off-roading a couple of months ago,” Pritchard’s granddaughter, Stacey Darago, said. “I rented a 4Runner and took her up to the north Georgia mountains and took her off-roading.”
“I’m a little old for stuff like that,” Pritchard said of the experience.
Darago said a few years ago, Pritchard said she had never been to see a live concert, so they decided to change that.
“She told us at 94 she had never been to a concert before, like a live show,” she said. “We got her tickets to see Joe Bonamassa live, so at 94 we went to her very first concert.”
“It was good. I liked it,” Pritchard said.
On the morning of her birthday, Pritchard received a surprise visit from Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman, who not only brought some birthday gifts and expressed his gratitude for her work in the jail’s GED program, but also put her on the phone with Gov. Brian Kemp, who said he “just wanted to tell her happy birthday.”
“Thank you for your years of helping us,” Freeman said. “You’ve helped so many people. We still run the GED program. It’s bigger than ever. We’re still doing things in the jail that would make you proud to try to help people.”
After Pritchard told Freeman she wanted to come by a visit the jail, he said she was “welcome any time you want to” and could check out other programs from inmates, such as the Pups for Purpose dog training program.
“Our job is to help them not get back in jail again so they can live a productive life, so they can get a job, so they can do well,” Freeman said. “That’s why people like you volunteer because you believe in that.”
“I do,” said Pritchard.
“I know you do,” Freeman replied. “and I do too. So thank you.”