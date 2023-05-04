This Forsyth County resident just celebrated her 100th birthday

Pritchard said she has lived in Forsyth County for nearly 20 years after growing up in West Virginia and living and teaching in Maryland, Florida and California.

Even after retiring, Pritchard continued and taught GED classes to prisoners, including at the Forsyth County Jail.

“It was good work. I liked it,” Pritchard said. They have to volunteer, no one makes them go, but they realized if they had that much education, they would get a better job when they get out. So, a lot of people volunteered. We had 20 or more in the classes.”

“There was one man who didn’t read,” said her daughter, Karen Bryant, “so mom went out and bought [books] starting with first-grade readers, got him into second grade. By the time he got into fourth-grade readers, he could read.”

On her birthday, Pritchard enjoyed pedicures and manicures and dinner with her family. An upcoming party is planned with 150 guests and “people coming from all over to help us celebrate,” Bryant said.

“They’re making a big deal out of it,” Pritchard said. “I don’t mind, as long as they don’t overdo it.”