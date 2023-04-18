This Forsyth County teen is racing her way to Talladega

The NASCAR Cup Series is heading to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, but not before a Forsyth County teen gets her own turn at the racetrack.
Madison Pritchett, a 13-year-old Otwell Middle School student, will compete in the NASCAR Youth Series National Race, the sanctioning body for quarter midget racing, in Talladega starting on Thursday, April 20 as part of a weekend of events at the raceway.
When asked how she was feeling about the upcoming race, Pritchett said she was “kind of nervous” since it will be her first time at the track, but she has some experience at big tracks already.
“I’ve been to Daytona, Indy and Darlington,” she said of some of her previous races.
Pritchett said she first became interested in racing after attending a city of Cumming Food Truck Friday event, where she had in a chance to ride in one of the quarter midget cars.
“[I was thinking,] ‘I want to try this to see if I like it because I like trying new things,” she said, later adding, “At first it was a little scary, but then it got to feeling like a normal thing,”
After that, she was, literally, off to the races. Pritchett began with local races, including at the Cumming Fairgrounds Track. She now races all over the country, including at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last July.
“We’re racing more regional and national this year because this may or may not be the last year,” she said.
Pritchett, who finished in the top 5 in her division nationally last year, said the Indy race was, so far, one of her favorite moments on the track.
“I got my first heat race podium at Indy my first time being at that track,” Pritchett said, “then I won my first Dixie [regional race] a couple of weekends ago.”
When asked what she liked about racing, Pritchett said, “I guess the competitiveness, and it boosts my confidence,” and “I guess the feeling of beating the boys.”
Along with racing her car, Pritchett has also worked to pitch sponsorship opportunities to local businesses, which can be seen on her racecars, and even has her own merchandise available.
“I’m glad that she’s involved in something, and it’s a positive thing,” her mother, Whitney Pritchett, said. “She gets to be a role model for younger children. She’s had girls and even young kids come up to her for pictures.”
For more information, go to facebook.com/madisonpritchettracing/