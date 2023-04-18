This Forsyth County teen is racing her way to Talladega

The NASCAR Cup Series is heading to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, but not before a Forsyth County teen gets her own turn at the racetrack.

Madison Pritchett, a 13-year-old Otwell Middle School student, will compete in the NASCAR Youth Series National Race, the sanctioning body for quarter midget racing, in Talladega starting on Thursday, April 20 as part of a weekend of events at the raceway.

When asked how she was feeling about the upcoming race, Pritchett said she was “kind of nervous” since it will be her first time at the track, but she has some experience at big tracks already.

“I’ve been to Daytona, Indy and Darlington,” she said of some of her previous races.



