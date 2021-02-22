Founder of Mincey Marble, Forsyth County resident dies at 86

Kenneth Mincey, founder of Mincey Marble, has died at age 86.



Mincey, a Forsyth County resident, started the company, which designs and makes cast marble products, with his wife and sons in 1977. Mincey began in the luxury residential market before later focusing on commercial bathroom products for hotels and the hospitality industry.

Mincey Marble started in a building off Browns Bridge Road in West Hall and later built a modern production facility on 80 acres in the Gainesville Business Park on New Harvest Road.

“Kenneth Mincey was an innovator and the inspiration behind every success that we had,” said Doug Westmoreland, the company’s chief operating officer. “His vision and leadership will be greatly missed here locally and throughout our industry.”

According to his obituary, Mincey helped build Jesse’s House, a local youth shelter. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan and was a booster club supporter for many years.

Today, Mincey Marble is the country’s leading manufacturer of innovative cast-marble bathroom products for the commercial industry, including major hotel brands as well as multifamily developments, senior living facilities, student and military housing. The company is now led by Kenneth Mincey’s daughter, Donna Mincey, who serves as president and CEO.

“My father meant the world to me, our family and to our company,” said Donna Mincey. “I’m so thankful for his support as a father and a business mentor. He was truly a leader in this industry and has built a legacy that will live on forever.”