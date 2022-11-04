Funeral arrangements announced for Forsyth student killed in wreck

Information on the funeral arrangements for a Forsyth County teen killed in a wreck this week has been released.

Funeral services will be held for Arden Kristina Rasmussen, 16, of Cumming, on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. at the Nelson Frazier Funeral Home Chapel, located at 125 Parks Road, Hindman, Kentucky, according to the funeral home’s website. Burial will follow at the Short-Slone Cemetery in Garner, Kentucky.

A visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 from 5-9 p.m., with a service starting at 6 p.m.

Rasmussen died in a single-vehicle wreck the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 1 on Mullinax Road near Windy Hill Road. She was a student at the Alliance Academy for Innovation.