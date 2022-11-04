Funeral arrangements announced for Forsyth student killed in wreck

Information on the funeral arrangements for a Forsyth County teen killed in a wreck this week has been released.
Funeral services will be held for Arden Kristina Rasmussen, 16, of Cumming, on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. at the Nelson Frazier Funeral Home Chapel, located at 125 Parks Road, Hindman, Kentucky, according to the funeral home’s website. Burial will follow at the Short-Slone Cemetery in Garner, Kentucky.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 from 5-9 p.m., with a service starting at 6 p.m.
Rasmussen died in a single-vehicle wreck the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 1 on Mullinax Road near Windy Hill Road. She was a student at the Alliance Academy for Innovation.
In her obituary, Rasmussen was described as “an extremely talented artistic young lady.”
“She had such a compassionate soul,” the obituary said. “She had wisdom that usually comes with maturity, but even at her young age, she taught us all so much. We love her so, and she will be dearly missed.”
She is survived by her parents- Kenneth and Anglea Slone Rasmussen; grandparents- Dana Slone and Jacquelyne Rasmussen; brother- Kaleb Rasmussen; and sisters- Alyssa Rasmussen and Kassidy Rasmussen.