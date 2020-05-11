Gary Ely to take over as American Legion Post 307 Commander

American Legion Post 307 in Cumming has announced a new leader for the group.

Gary Ely will take over as the posts' commander after previous Commander Larry Havenhill and his wife have made plans to move to central Texas. The change was effective in early March, and Ely will also be accepting nominations for the same position for the 2020-2021 post year.

“The coronavirus has delayed our efforts to re-energize the post and to raise money and execute our budget, but plans are underway to not only accomplish these goals, but also to upgrade our No. 1 potential fund-raising tool, a 105 mm howitzer named Howie,” Ely recently said in the group's bi-monthly newsletter.

Ely previously served as president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1030, also in Cumming.

For more information about American Legion Post 307, including future meetings and how to join, go to LegionPost307.com.