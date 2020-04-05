How Forsyth County looked on the first day of the shelter-in-place order, in photos

Messages left on the signs outside these two now closed child care centers on Old Atlanta Road make it clear that they intend to weather the storm.
Rows of stores stand empty at the Collection in southern Forsyth County 24 hours after a mandatory stay-at-home order went into effect.
The majority of the Collection was empty Saturday afternoon.
With the AMC movie theater and most of the other businesses closed, the Collection in southern Forsyth county was mostly vacant, an unusual sight for a spring Saturday afternoon.
Normally filled with cheering parents and young ballplayers, the fields at Sharon Springs Park sit empty and silent because of the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic, which has shut down spring sports nationwide.
The tennis courts at Sharon Springs park sit empty Saturday afternoon. Only a few people could be seen in the park, mostly along the walking trails, and all appeared to be keeping their distance from one another.
The playground at Sharon Springs would normally be busy on a springtime Saturday afternoon, but 24 hours after a mandatory stay-at-home order took effect, the playground, and the rest of the park, was empty.
The Conference Center at Lanier Technical College would normally be bustling with activity on a springtime weekend, but it sat quiet and empty on Saturday.
Peachtree Parkway would normally be busy with traffic on a Saturday afternoon, but today, 24 hours after a mandatory stay-at-home order went into effect, traffic was very light with only a few cars on the road.
Like every other public school in the state, Lanier Technical College sits empty and silent.